Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022

Sen. Cory Booker quoted the lines to support Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing. Hughes' poem is a searing look at race and class in America.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

