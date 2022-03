Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 17:16 Hits: 8

Western allies would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons against Ukraine, President Biden said after an emergency meeting with NATO allies. "It would trigger a response in-kind," he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/24/1088335739/watch-bidens-press-conference-after-talks-with-nato-allies-on-russia-ukraine-war