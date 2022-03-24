North Carolina GOP: Nobody Wants To 'Help' Cawthorn

Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022

You may recall that Madison Cawthorn hired primarily "comms people" for his staff rather than experts on constituent services and legislation. Cawthorn clearly craves media attention rather than the actual work that comes with being a real working member of Congress.

And now he's got a real problem related to keeping his job.

When North Carolina redrew their Congressional map, Cawthorn (NC-11) weirdly decided to give up his old seat and run in a more conservative district. This opened the floodgates for other Republicans to run for the open seat, and he himself approached local GOP chair Michele Woodhouse to run.

Unfortunately for Cawthorn, that map was thrown out, and now he has to try to win his old seat back, but this time he faces stiff competition from other Republicans including Woodhouse, t

The Daily Beast reports, many other Republicans called Woodhouse to continue to run against Cawthorn.

“When he decided to come back in, my phone blew up with calls—from within the district, across North Carolina, elected officials from D.C.—saying, ‘You have to stay in the race,’” Woodhouse said. read more

