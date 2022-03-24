The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President Biden NATO Press Conference

President Biden began his NATO Summit press conference a bit earlier than it was scheduled for.

"We will respond if he uses it,” Biden said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The nature of the response depends on the nature of the use.”

“First, to support Ukraine with military and humanitarian assistance. Second was to impose the most significant most significant economic sanctions regime ever, in order to cripple Putin’s economy and punish him for his actions. Third, was to fortify the eastern flank of our NATO allies who were obviously very, very concerned and somewhat worried what would happen,” Biden said.

