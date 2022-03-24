BEAUTIFUL: Cory Booker Lifts Up Judge Jackson: 'You Are Worthy'

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 13:48 Hits: 10

Sen. Cory Booker called out his Republican colleagues for “seeking to exploit the complexities of the criminal justice system” to attack Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and talked about the joy he felt over her nomination. Via the New York Times:

He then began an emotional appeal to return the hearing’s focus to the historic nature of her nomination, invoking the nation’s history of civil rights advancement, her array of judicial accomplishments and his own emotion at witnessing her nomination.

In doing so, Mr. Booker, the only Black senator on the 22-member Judiciary Committee, offered Judge Jackson a respite from a series of conservative attacks and endorsed her candidacy for the Supreme Court in enthusiastic and emotional terms.

“You are a person that is so much more than your race and gender — you are a Christian, you are a mom, you are an intellect, you love books,” he said, as Judge Jackson wiped away tears.

“I see my ancestors and yours,” he added.

He continued: “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.”

