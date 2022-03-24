Keep Kavanaugh's Filthy Name Out Of Judge Jackson's Hearings

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 14:31 Hits: 13

Even though the Senate's confirmation hearings aren't quite over, yet, it's been apparent since Day One how despicably Republican members of the Judiciary Committee were going to behave. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has now endured three of the four days, sitting silently through most of the first day of opening statements, then muscling through two grueling, torturous days of questioning. The millions of us cheering her on from our couches and kitchens at least were able to endure it from afar, where we had the luxury of throwing things, screaming, banging on our desks, and typing profanities furiously into our phones. You know, like the Republicans on the committee did.

There were so many unforgivable abuses the GOP members heaped upon Judge Jackson, including vile perversions of her sentencing records, lies told about what she'd written, mischaracterizations about her career choices, insulting questions about gender and race, intrusive questions about her religious faith, and, astonishingly, calling her a liar to her face. All of this appalling misconduct can be directly traced to these Republican members' overt racism and misogyny. They ALL thought they were smarter, better, and obligated to put her in what they believe is her place.

One common theme of degradation, though, began with the very first Republican's very first statement on Day One, and continued all the way through the end of Day Three. And this one has less to do with misogyny and racism, and more to do with white mediocrity.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/ketanji-brown-jackson-kavanaugh-coney