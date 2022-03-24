Ingraham Pretends High Approval Ratings Required For SCOTUS Appointment

Articles

On Wednesday evening's show, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made the most bizarre stipulation to the Senate confirmation hearing of any Supreme Court nominee ever.

Ingraham's program made an edited video clip of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson only refusing to answer some of the ridiculous questions put to her by Republicans. Ingraham said Judge Jackson was "refusing to get honest with the American people."

Ingraham did not immediately get struck by lightning for her hypocrisy.

Ingraham read off a litany of QAnon-sponsored talking points against approving any Democratic judge.

"It's goodbye to voter enforcement. It's goodbye to the Second Amendment. It's goodbye to moms and dads raising their kids as they see fit. Goodbye to the right of the unvaccinated to live freely in society. And someday goodbye to the right to maybe even drive a gasoline-powered car," she said.

Holy Armageddon, Batman!

Ingraham continued, "Rushing [NO REALLY, SHE SAID RUSHING -- eds.] to approve a Supreme Court nominee of a president with an approval rating of what always seems to be hitting a new low -- that, my friends, is a violation of the basic sacred duty that each and every Senator himself or herself has agreed to."

"That means every word of the oath they took to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. That is an oath just as sacred as the oath that the nominees have to swear to as well," she said.

