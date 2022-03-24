The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Right Wingers Are Pressuring Manchin To Vote Against Jackson

From The New York Times:

In a pointed tweet on Wednesday morning, Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative group Judicial Watch, wrote: “So a vote for Judge Jackson is a vote for CRT in schools, leniency on child porn crimes, abortion on demand, the definition of ‘woman,’ undermining Second Amendment, etc. @Sen_JoeManchin, @SenatorSinema, what do you think?”

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, weighed in as well, asking on Twitter: “Can Joe Manchin explain to West Virginians why he’s supporting this pedophile apologist?”

So far, there are no signs that any Democrats are defecting from supporting her, The Times reports. “But Republicans are holding out hope.” It's not clear if the smears have intimidated any Republicans out of voting for Judge Jackson. But if all Republicans vote against her, a single Democratic no vote would doom her confirmation.

