Right Wingers Are Pressuring Manchin To Vote Against Jackson

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:00 Hits: 9

From The New York Times:

In a pointed tweet on Wednesday morning, Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative group Judicial Watch, wrote: “So a vote for Judge Jackson is a vote for CRT in schools, leniency on child porn crimes, abortion on demand, the definition of ‘woman,’ undermining Second Amendment, etc. @Sen_JoeManchin, @SenatorSinema, what do you think?”

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, weighed in as well, asking on Twitter: “Can Joe Manchin explain to West Virginians why he’s supporting this pedophile apologist?”