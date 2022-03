Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 11:15 Hits: 5

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced two long days of questions with the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a hearing that was at times combative and emotional.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/24/1088476732/jacksons-confirmation-hearing-devolved-into-bickering-among-senators