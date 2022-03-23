Where Things Stand: Blue States Prepare To Deal With Red States’ Various Horror Shows

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 23:31 Hits: 8

All signs continue to point to SCOTUS issuing a ruling this summer that could dismantle Roe, tossing the decision of whether or not individuals can obtain abortions into the salivating hands of Republican state elected officials.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/blue-states-prepare-deal-red-states-various-horror-shows-abortion-trans-rights?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=blue-states-prepare-deal-red-states-various-horror-shows-abortion-trans-rights