Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 22:37 Hits: 4

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson showed the emotional toll of two days of intense questioning when she wiped away tears late Wednesday afternoon as Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) broke some of the tension in the room by declaring how grateful he feels for her...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599488-jackson-tears-up-as-booker-addresses-her-historic-nomination