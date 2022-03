Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 00:55 Hits: 6

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination on April 4.Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the chairman of the committee, announced as he was wrapping up the second day of questions that Jackson’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599504-senate-panel-to-hold-supreme-court-vote-april-4