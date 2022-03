Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 02:42 Hits: 8

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) indicated that she will be the second senator to place a “hold” on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's (D) nomination to be the U.S. ambassador to India, amid concerns over his handling of sexual harassment claims made...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599511-ernst-becomes-second-senator-to-put-hold-over-garcettis-ambassadorial