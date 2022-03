Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 19:39 Hits: 6

Barring legal challenges, Idaho's law is scheduled to take effect in about a month. It bans most abortions after about six weeks and allows health care providers to be sued.

(Image credit: Idaho Statesman/TNS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/23/1087202877/idaho-prepares-to-ban-most-abortions-in-the-state-as-governor-signs-texas-style-