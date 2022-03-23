Republicans Block COVID Funding For Uninsured, Really

Articles

A federal health agency tasked with covering Covid-19 testing and treatment for uninsured Americans officially stopped accepting claims on Wednesday because it is out of funding, a shortfall caused by congressional lawmakers' failure to approve new coronavirus aid.

Martin Kramer, a spokesperson for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), said in a statement Tuesday that "the lack of funding for Covid-19 needs is having real consequences."

"We have begun an orderly shutdown of the program," Kramer said, referring to the HRSA Covid-19 Uninsured Program, which has been reimbursing providers for coronavirus care for the uninsured since the early stages of the pandemic.

Nearly 10% of U.S. residents -- around 31 million people -- don't have any form of health insurance, according to federal estimates.

The HRSA has also warned in recent days that without a quick infusion of federal funds, it will have to stop accepting coronavirus vaccine reimbursement claims on April 5.

