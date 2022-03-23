Mo Brooks Admits Trump Is Guilty Of Sedition

Articles

Mo Brooks, a big proponent of the Big Lie and ardent supporter of Donald Trump, admitted in a statement that Trump demanded he overthrow the election results of 2020, remove President Biden and hold a new special election for the presidency.

Trump yanked his support for the vacant Senate seat from Rep. Brooks in a statement decrying Brooks as "woke."

Another lie, of course.

Ed Kilgore reminds us of Brooks hellish support of Trump: "He was the first — and for a while the only — member of Congress to pledge to fight Joe Biden’s confirmation as president-elect during the (usually) pro forma joint session to count electoral votes on January 6, 2021. On that day, Brooks was one of the opening speakers at Trump’s “Save America” rally, ranting about the need for Trump supporters to “kick ass” and put their lives on the line to stop Biden from becoming president. He is the deranged voice of the hard-core MAGA base."

After a chat with coach Bill Belichick, Trump seems to have changed his mind.

Trump said Brooks made a terrible mistake and became "woke."

