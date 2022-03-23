Leahy Crushes Cruz's Audition For Fox Feature

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 22:33 Hits: 4

Ted Cruz is doing everything he can to get his moment on Fox, whether it is his turn to speak or not.

After Josh Hawley did his disgusting, foul, GOP pretzel-twisting of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's unassailable judicial and legal record by focusing on two or three cases out of 500-plus in which she was involved, Cancún Cruz tried to grab the spotlight by stepping all over Sen. Mazie Hirono's time to question Judge Jackson.

CRUZ: Mr. Chairman, Mr. Chairman... DURBIN: It's Senator Hirono's time. CRUZ: Mr. Chairman, I am asking to be recognized to make a point to the Chairman. HIRONO: I believe he recognized me. May I proceed? CRUZ: Mr. Chairman LEAHY: Mr. Chairman, I waited my turn on here, and I have been on this committee for 47 years. I think we ought to follow regular order.

Watch it, Teddy. Leahy may sound like he's one coughing fit away from the grave, but he's still got a few miles in him.

CRUZ: Mr. Chairman, the witness just said we cannot understand those cases without the pre-sentence report -- DURBIN: I'm sorry, I don't want to go through this again. CRUZ: I have a letter that is signed by 10 senators on this committee. DURBIN: There are rules that should be followed. CRUZ: Are you not even going to allow a letter from 10 senators on this committee? read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/pat-leahy-ted-cruz