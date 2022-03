Articles

Thursday, 24 March 2022

Trae Crowder has a few things to say about the Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing that the Republicans are trying their damnedest to make it into a stellar shitshow of dog whistles and QAnon conspiracy theories. But most importantly, can people pray at football games?!

