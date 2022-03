Articles

Tuesday, 22 March 2022

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted to approve the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, paving the way for it to become the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It was roaring along...until it wasn't.

(Image credit: Bettmann Archive)

