Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 20:21 Hits: 0

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Kelly Degnan, the U.S. ambassador to Georgia, about the stakes for the country as war devastates Ukraine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/22/1088097087/the-stakes-of-the-war-in-ukraine-for-georgia-still-marked-by-2008-russian-invasi