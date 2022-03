Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 20:21 Hits: 0

Ohio's Republican Senate primary is shaping up as a fight between candidates touting their pro-Donald Trump credentials. The race for the open seat has recently gained in intensity and animosity.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/22/1088097108/the-republican-senate-primary-is-heating-up-as-candidates-tout-pro-trump-cred