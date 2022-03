Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 20:35 Hits: 0

Judge Katanji Brown Jackson faced a marathon day of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is considering her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/22/1088097143/sen-graham-grilled-judge-jackson-on-day-2-of-supreme-court-confirmation-hearings