Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 09:11 Hits: 4

President Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID-19 again. It's the second time a positive test will keep her from going on a foreign trip with Biden. He tested negative and will carry on.

