Seattle Reporter Fired For Video Tweets Promoting Proud Boys Rally

One of the star TV reporters for Seattle’s venerable KOMO-4 News operation this weekend traveled to Olympia, Washington, to attend a scheduled Proud Boys-sponsored “March for America” to protest the continued detention of people arrested for attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But Jonathan Choe wasn’t there to report for KOMO, and instead wound up posting a series of tweets Saturday that served primarily as thinly disguised promotional material for the hate group.

He ended up getting fired for the tweets and his handling of them on Monday. “KOMO did not direct or approve Jonathan Choe’s decision to cover this weekend’s rally, nor did his work meet our editorial standards,” read the statement from news director Philip Bruce. “We have decided to end our employment relationship with him effective today. We cannot comment further on personnel issues.”

