Joy Reid Rips Republicans For 'Thuggish' Behavior At Hearing

Like any sentient being who watched the evil clown show Republicans rolled out for the nomination hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joy Reid was fed up.

"Here's Kavanaugh, who was credibly accused of sexual violence against a teenager in high school. So we have a lot of Josh Hawley fulminating about protecting children from for pornography, etcetera, and some caught going on about protecting women against rape. They supported fully Justice Kavanaugh and were outraged that anyone would ask him about these three credible accusations of sexually violating teenagers and college students," she said.

"Okay? So we know they don't really care about that. They also fully support Donald Trump. Who has 26 accusers going all the way from having leered at teenage girls at beauty pageants that he was in charge of, to rape, in the case of E. Jean Carroll. All the way up to that, 26 accusing. We know they don't care about any of that.

"We know they don't care about the rule of law because they refused to convict Donald Trump for fomenting a insurrection where Josh Hawley supported his -- they don't care about any of. That rule of, law the law, none of. What they care about is performing. Because their real job, much like Margie Greene, is not to legislate, it's to perform.

