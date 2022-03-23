Blackburn Asks Jackson About Differences Between Men And Women

Articles

Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Senator Marsha Blackburn turned to QAnon and the anti-LGBTQ+ culture wars being perpetrated by the extreme right-wing, and actually asked a Supreme Court nominee if they can tell if there are physical differences between men and women.

On Tuesday evening, Blackburn cited some quote from Justice Ginsburg to begin her questioning.

"Do you believe they're physical differences between men and women that are enduring," Blackburn asked.

Judge Jackson sat momentarily speechless at the Tennessee senator's ridiculous question.

"Senator, respectfully, I am not clear on what that particular quote or case, though it's hard for me to comment as to whether..." Judge Jackson said.

Blackburn carried on, "I'd love to get your opinion on that. You can submit that."

She continued, "Do you interpret Justice Ginsburg's meaning of men and women as male and female."

Judge Jackson replied, "I don't know the case, I don't know how I interpret it. I need to read the whole case.."

Blackburn, "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?"

Again Justice Jackson was befuddled and just repeated the idiotic question, "Can I provide a definition?"

"Yeah."

"I can't."

"You can't?"

"Not in this context... I'm not a biologist."

Blackburn thinks she has her cornered -- now to follow up and her anti-trans train of thought.

"So you do believe the meaning of the word is so unclear and controversial that you can't give me a definition?"

