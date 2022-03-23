Indiana Republican Attacks SCOTUS Decision On Interracial Marriage

Articles

During a media call, Indiana's Senator Mike Braun really showed his hand, or rather, his hood on interracial marriage.

.@SenatorBraun told reporters today the issue of abortion should be left to states to decide.

In a follow-up, he said the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't have legalized interracial marriage nationally. Instead it should have been up to individual states. — Niki Kelly (@nkellyatJG) March 22, 2022

"So, you would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states?" asked the reporter, who was calling in.

"Yes, I think that that's something that if you're not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you're not going to be able to have your cake and eat it, too. I think that's hypocritical," answered Braun.

"What about Griswold v. Connecticut, do you..." the reporter tried to follow up, citing the case where the Supreme Court ruled that married couples have the right to privacy regarding their contraceptive choices.

