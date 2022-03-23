Quitty McQuitter Would Like A Free, No-Election House Seat, Thanks!

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:17 Hits: 6

MAKE IT STOP:

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) said that she would, if asked, fill the seat left vacant by the late Alaska Rep. Don Young (R) “in a heartbeat.”

“Think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young’s longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska and for the nation as a whole,” the former governor added.

“If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would. Yeah, in a heartbeat I would,” Palin told Newsmax in an interview, adding that “we’ll see how this process is going to go in terms of filling that seat but it would be an honor.”