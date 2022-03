Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 18:45 Hits: 3

With March Madness in full swing and Women’s History Month underway, NCAA basketball star Sedona Prince and Olympic gymnastics legend Dominique Dawes take us back to the era of the invincible “Title IX Babies” and look to the future for equality for female athletes.

This is part of Good Morning America’s digital series Herstory Lessons.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/title-ix-and-the-fight-for-womens-equality-in-sports/