Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 22:45 Hits: 2

^A GOP memoir.

Indiana’s Republican governor vetoed his state’s GOP-dominated legislature’s bill on Monday that would’ve banned transgender girls from participating in girls schools sports.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/legislating-problems-into-existence-gop-anti-trans-critical-race-theory-grievances?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=legislating-problems-into-existence-gop-anti-trans-critical-race-theory-grievances