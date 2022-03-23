The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Jackson On The Hot Seat For Day 2 Of Hearings

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

Jackson On The Hot Seat For Day 2 Of Hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with the exception of a brief opening statement, had to sit stoically Monday as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gave their first indications of what they’d focus on when they questioned her.

When Republicans weren’t bitterly reliving the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, they suggested that she is soft on crime — particularly soft on child predators — or accused her of radicalism by association with some groups that supported her candidacy.

Democrats continually rehashed her resume, highlighting her experience as a public defender and underscoring the historic nature of her nomination.

Today, Jackson gets to respond.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/jackson-supreme-court-senate-judiciary-confirmation-hearing?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jackson-supreme-court-senate-judiciary-confirmation-hearing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version