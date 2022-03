Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 19:39 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that he is working with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and other Republicans to try to find a way to pay for new coronavirus relief funding after it was dropped from a massive government...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/599265-schumer-working-with-gop-to-try-to-get-deal-on-coronavirus-aid