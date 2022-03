Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 20:51 Hits: 3

A Missouri radio station is airing Russian state-funded broadcasts. In a rare move, the National Association of Broadcasters called for stations to cease airing state-sponsored programming.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/22/1088097150/a-radio-station-in-missouri-continues-broadcasting-kremlin-funded-radio-sputnik