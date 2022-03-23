The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Taylor Greene: It's Ukraine's Fault Russia Invaded, Basically

Appearing on an online news show, Greene gave us her Putin-friendly version of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “People like Lindsey Graham,” who were “begging for war every single night on the television,” gave Ukraine the “false hope” it could win a war against Russia, she said. “And now you see Ukraine just kept poking the bear and poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded.”

“The hard truth to accept,” Greene continued, is that “there is no win for Ukraine.” She praised Russia as “very successful in their invasion, even though we hear different things on television. They - the things that we see and we know that are actually happening there doesn't - I don't see a way out for Ukraine.”

Wait, I thought Russia’s invasion was President Biden’s fault. Or was it Obama’s, Pelosi’s and Romney’s?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/rep-taylor-greene-ukraine-kept-poking-bear

