Ukrainian Girl Is Still A Star Under Pressure

A couple of weeks ago, Susie introduced us to Amelia Anisovych, the little Ukrainian girl who was filmed in a bomb shelter singing "Let It Go" to the others in the shelter with her.

Amelia got out of Ukraine safely and arrived in Poland. And she is still singing with the voice of an angel. She opened for a charity concert in Poland by singing the Ukrainian national anthem, which has become a symbol of hope in the war. All proceeds from the concert went to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Now if you'll excuse, my allergies appear to be acting up again.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/ukrainian-girl-still-star-under-pressure

