If you watched yesterday's hearing, you know Republicans have done their best to paint the highly qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as someone whose record shows her as "soft" on child pornographers -- something even the National Review's Andrew McCarthy (who does not support her nomination) calls out as a "smear."

Today, we can expect more (and worse) of the same.

As a refresher, here is Lindsey Graham -- currently complaining about how Republicans have been mistreated in previous SCOTUS hearings -- chairing Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/4gN5kZhnt2 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 21, 2022 read more

