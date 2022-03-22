Vicarious Right-Wing Rage Should Never Be A Surprise

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 14:42 Hits: 5

Jessica Grose of The New York Timesis surprised:

I would have thought that the latest numbers about parental satisfaction [with schools] might be lower because of all the pandemic-related chaos. But according to Gallup, which has tracked school satisfaction annually since 1999, in 2021, “73 percent of parents of school-aged children say they are satisfied with the quality of education their oldest child is receiving.” More parents were satisfied in 2021 than they were in 2013 and 2002, when satisfaction dipped into the 60s....

Digging deeper into the Gallup numbers revealed that the people who seem to be driving the negative feelings toward American schools do not have children attending them: Overall, only 46 percent of Americans are satisfied with schools....

Polling done by the Charles Butt Foundation shows a similar dynamic playing out in Texas.... The third annual poll, which was of 1,154 Texas adults, found:

read more