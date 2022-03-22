Judge Jackson's Opening Statement Triumphed Over GOP Smears

Articles

Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Watch the GOP try to accuse this legal and moral paragon of being anti-family. Watch Republicans try to smear her as anti-children. Listen to them try to convince their base that this living evidence of promise and hard work and eminent qualification does not belong on the Supreme Court of the United States.

They got nothing. Her opening statement was a shining tribute to her parents, her children, her husband, her mentors, and for reasons I cannot comprehend, America. Co-existing with those things is a pride in her name and her heritage, and for sure that will be the only thing Republicans see, and something to which they will take great umbrage.

She dared speak of her parents growing up during Jim Crow in the South, and moving to Washington, D.C. once the Civil Rights Acts had been passed. She said, "When I was born here in Washington, my parents were public school teachers, and to express both pride in their heritage and hope for the future, they gave me an African name; 'Ketanji Onyika,' which they were told means 'lovely one.'"

Lovely one, indeed.

