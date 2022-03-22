Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Responds To Hawley And Takes Him Down

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

On day two of the Supreme Court Senate confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Dick Durbin brought up Sen. Hawley's despicable claims against Judge Jackson.

Claiming Judge Jackson is "soft on child porn," Hawley has been vilified for his outrageous remarks by many, including by Fox News legal contributor Andy McCarthy.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois asked how she felt about Hawley attacking her sentencing record in child pornography cases, called "non-production cases." Durbin wondered how that affected her family and friends.

Durbin asked, "...Your implementation of this law, sentencing, [protecting] endangered children. Could you tell us what was going through your mind at that point?"

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a lengthy and exhaustive response detailing the sentencing guidelines all judges face and how these crimes affect the children involved.

