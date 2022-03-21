Politics Podcast: The Most Consequential Governor’s Races

Articles

Thirty-six governor’s seats are up for election this fall and in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at some where full control of state government might be decided by the governor’s race. They also assess whether narratives from the 2021 gubernatorial election in Virginia hold up in light of new data, and debate the hottest legislative topic in Washington: permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-the-most-consequential-governors-races/