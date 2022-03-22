The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Americans Liked Daylight Saving Time — Until It Was Made Permanent

Thirty-six governor’s seats are up for election this fall, and in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at races that may give one party full control over a state’s government. They also assess whether narratives from Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election hold up in light of new data and debate the hottest legislative topic in Washington: permanent daylight saving time.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/americans-liked-daylight-savings-time-until-it-was-made-permanent/

