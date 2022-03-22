Americans Liked Daylight Saving Time — Until It Was Made Permanent

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Thirty-six governor’s seats are up for election this fall, and in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at races that may give one party full control over a state’s government. They also assess whether narratives from Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election hold up in light of new data and debate the hottest legislative topic in Washington: permanent daylight saving time.

