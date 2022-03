Articles

Published on Monday, 21 March 2022

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who is a frontrunner in the GOP Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), is pushing back against allegations of domestic violence his ex-wife made in court records filed Monday.

