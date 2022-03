Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 01:35 Hits: 7

The U.S. Supreme Court is made up of nine justices. Like all federal judges, they are appointed for life. When a justice chooses to step down, or dies in office, the process begins to select a replacement.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/supreme-court-confirmation-process-/6495500.html