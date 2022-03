Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 23:27 Hits: 5

Fifteen states have enacted or are currently considering laws that would restrict medical treatments to more than 58,000 transgender youth.

(Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/21/1087937431/a-third-of-trans-youth-are-at-risk-of-losing-gender-affirming-care-study-says