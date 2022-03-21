DC Trucker Convoy Of Idiots Derailed By A Lone Cyclist

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 11:42 Hits: 9

The Freedom Convoy trucker parade of clowns continued in Washington, D.C. this weekend, but they encountered their own one man protest that completely derailed there temper tantrum on 18 wheels: a long cyclist going reallllllllllllly slowly.

Here are 2 awesome videos:

Today The People’s Convoy was defeated by one person riding a bike in downtown DC. pic.twitter.com/gZTYZs1xfl — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 19, 2022

When a guy videotaping the convoy decided to yell at him, he responded with “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”:

“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”pic.twitter.com/0GC5kc7XOn — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 20, 2022

I cannot stop laughing.

Neither could Twitter:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/dc-trucker-convoy-idiots-was-derailed-lone