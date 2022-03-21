DC Trucker Convoy Of Idiots Derailed By A Lone Cyclist

Category: World Politics Hits: 9
The Freedom Convoy trucker parade of clowns continued in Washington, D.C. this weekend, but they encountered their own one man protest that completely derailed there temper tantrum on 18 wheels: a long cyclist going reallllllllllllly slowly.
Here are 2 awesome videos:
When a guy videotaping the convoy decided to yell at him, he responded with “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”:
I cannot stop laughing.
Neither could Twitter:
