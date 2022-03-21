Liz Cheney To Chuck Todd: Trump Should Face Criminal Charges

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 12:21 Hits: 9

Chuck Todd, host of Meet the Press, asked Wyoming representative Liz Cheney what's coming up in store for the January 6th committee.

"Should we expect criminal referrals on this ?" Todd asked. "How much new [information] the public will learn that will actually change the way they thought about January 6?"

After saying we will get additional recommendations, Cheney replied,"We are looking at things, like do we need additional enhanced criminal penalties for the kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump, when he refused to tell the mob to go home after he had provoked that attack on the Capitol.”

"There will certainly be new information," Liz continued. “I have not learned a single thing since I have been on this committee that has made me less concerned, or less worried, about the gravity of the situation and the actions that President Trump took and also refused to take while the attack was underway,”

Todd replied, "Wow."

I don't know what's surprising about Cheney's revelations, but at least she was able to tell Americans in a public forum that Trump was derelict in his duty and then refused to help when things became violent.

How wacky is the country right now because of the former traitorous a-hole that tried to overthrow the 2020 election, that I lean forward to listen to what Liz Cheney has to say?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/liz-cheney