McCarthy: I'll Boot Adam Schiff From Intelligence Committee

Published on Monday, 21 March 2022

Kevin McCarthy, the man who would be House Speaker, said Friday that Republicans will remove Rep. Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee if the GQP wins a majority in the November midterms. Via MSN.com:

McCarthy, the top House Republican, said during a press conference that Schiff's presence and contributions politicized the committee. Schiff currently serves as the panel's chair. "Why is he still chair of the committee and why is he still even on the committee? In a new Congress, if it's a new majority, he will not be," McCarthy said. "You cannot make this committee political, you cannot use it as a position of chairman to lie, and you should be focused on what the American people want you to be focused on around the world," he continued.

Where to begin? The mind boggles. The man who exists for no reason other than political power is explaining that Adam Schiff is too political to be on the House Intelligence Committee. We are truly in Bizarro World.

It makes a little more sense when you understand that Kevin McCarthy is trying to prove he's not "too establishment" for the Q caucus, which is organizing to push... Jim Jordan into the Speaker's slot.

God save us all.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/mccarthy-ill-boot-adam-schiff-intelligence