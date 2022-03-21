Roger Stone Climbs On Pro-Russia Train, Claims Russia Invaded 'Defensively'

Articles

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, slammed the United States and defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a rant over the weekend.

While speaking to Real America's Voice host Anna Perez, Stone insisted that Putin had invaded Ukraine for defensive reasons.

"Ukraine is not even remotely about what they're telling us," the former Trump adviser said. "Ukraine is about the fact that the Ukrainians have used their soil to place dual launch missile pads, missiles that would be aimed at the Soviet Union. There are, in fact, biolabs* there funded by our tax dollars cooking up who knows what pestilence to dump on the Russian people."

"Putin is acting defensively," he added. "He is not acting offensively. But you won't read that in the mainstream media and you won't hear it anyplace but Real America's Voice."

