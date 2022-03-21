LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson Nomination Hearings Begin Today

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 14:59 Hits: 11

Republicans don't care about their "advise and consent" duties. They see any nomination by a Democratic president as something to be stopped at all costs, and today's Senate Judiciary committee hearing on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court won't be any different. They will try to mask any racial overtones, but let's face it: They're Republicans. Racism is part of their political DNA. So expect some tense moments. Via The New York Times:

Last week, Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who sits on the panel and will question Judge Jackson, claimed his review of her judicial record had determined that she had been lenient in sentencing some sex offenders and those convicted of possessing child pornography. He also suggested that, as a member of the United States Sentencing Commission, she worked to reduce penalties for those caught with child pornography. A detailed background paper prepared for the Judiciary Committee made a similar case.

At the same time, Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the minority leader, has doubled down on his suggestion that Judge Jackson’s experience as a public defender could influence her view of the law and lead her to favor criminal defendants.

read more