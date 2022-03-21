In Pursuit Of Revenue, NFL Overlooks Sexual Assault Charges, AGAIN

Articles

Monday, 21 March 2022

The sports world was in shock over the weekend when the Cleveland Browns traded for and gave controversial Texans quarterback a $230 million guaranteed contract... while he is dealing with 22 civil cases for sexual assault against him.

The dollar amount is stunning enough, but the Browns went further in what they gave up for Watson. Cleveland was so in love with his athletic ability, not only did they guarantee the $230,000,000 contract, they also traded away a 2022 first-round draft pick, 2023 first- and third-round picks, and 2024 first- and fourth-round picks in the bargain.

The Athletic gives a warning before you read their article about Watson which I've never seen before.

"Content warning: This story contains details about alleged sexual abuse. The content may be difficult to read and emotionally upsetting."

Watson skated being criminally charged by a grand jury, but he's still on the hook for the civil suits.

Earlier today, WFAN and CBS sports commentator Boomer Esiason lit into the Cleveland Browns organization.

Boomer opened by discussing how out of the blue it was for Cleveland to land the quarterback.

